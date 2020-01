ADVERTISEMENT

HEARING EXAMINER

Montgomery County Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings



Salary range – $105,419 to 187,233

CLOSING DATE: January 21, 2020

The Hearing Examiner is responsible for conducting administrative hearings for County agencies and issuing reports of decisions or recommended decisions.

A complete job description is located at:

