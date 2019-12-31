Quantcast

Pediatrician convicted of sex abuse gets 98 new charges

By: Associated Press December 31, 2019

BALTIMORE — A Maryland pediatrician convicted of sexually abusing a longtime patient has been indicted on 98 similar charges. The indictments against 69-year-old Ernesto Cesar Torres were handed down this month just before he was sentenced Dec. 23, news outlets report. He was ordered held without bail on Monday, according to a statement by the state's attorney's office. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo