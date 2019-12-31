Quantcast

Police union pans Baltimore’s crime-fighting plan as ‘Jedi mind trick’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer December 31, 2019

The enmity between the union representing Baltimore police officers and leadership at City Hall continued as one of the deadliest years in city history drew to a close. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3 posted a "Star Wars" referencing statement on Tuesday criticizing and mocking the crime-fighting strategy Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young and Police ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo