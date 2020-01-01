Quantcast

‘Resilience hubs’ forming around Baltimore

By: Capital News Service Colleen Curran and Maya Pottiger January 1, 2020

Perkins Homes, a public housing complex in southeast Baltimore, lost power during the heat wave in July. As window air-conditioning units failed residents, neighbors turned to a nearby solar-powered community center for relief. At POWER House, residents refrigerated their medications or charged their cell phones or came inside just to escape the heat. “It was the hottest ...

