It’s time to overhaul the MVA

Little did I know an appointment I made online with the Largo-area Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration would lead to such a frustrating and unfortunate series of events—a series of events that make me believe Republican Gov. Larry Hogan should scrap the MVA and start from scratch.

My original appointment with the MVA, scheduled for Christmas Eve of last year, was unceremoniously canceled and the branch closed with no prior notice. During a follow-up visit, I waited nearly seven hours to obtain a driver’s license and transfer my vehicle registration from Virginia to Maryland — a day of vacation down the drain for what should’ve been a simple housekeeping errand.

A woman then to my right rocked her baby as she and I waited at the greater, Washington, D.C., motor vehicle branch. I wondered how long she and her infant had been waiting to see a clerk and silently hoped they hadn’t been there as long as I, without food, water or a single bathroom break.

When I unexpectedly moved out of Maryland months later, the MVA threatened to garnish my wages and withhold my Maryland tax return for allegedly going without car insurance. In an effort to appeal the nearly $1,000 fine, I tried reaching out to the motor vehicle administration but hit a brick wall of circuitous, rabbit-hole phone queues and radio silence.

Meanwhile, the small window of time allowed to appeal the fine was closing quickly with no reasonable means of contacting the agency and pleading my case. To avert the threat of costly lawyers’ fees, I put the fine on my credit card. I felt defeated and betrayed by an agency that’s supposed to work on my behalf.

Marylanders across the state similarly have had their time wasted and their patience tried by the mess at the MVA. The “uninsured” fines being imposed on drivers, understandably, cause a vicious cycle of motorists who aren’t allowed to drive themselves to the very jobs that enable them to pay their bills.

More fixes needed

In an effort to address this problem, the state recently rolled out a so-called “FineFix” program that helps allegedly uninsured motorists get back on the road if they pay up to 20 percent of their delinquent fines by Dec. 31.

State administrators, however, need to dig deeper to improve their overall customer experience and investigate their apparently systemic issues with “uninsured” motorists, as residents have no reasonable or practical means of appealing such fines.

One possible way to improve the administrative process is by updating the obsolete tools state employees have at their disposal, improving customer accessibility via phone and moving as many services as possible online. A major factor elongating wait times at the motor-vehicle office is the fossil of a fax machine employees still use to send and receive documents.

User error on the obsolete machine is high for parties at both ends of the line — a clear indication it’s high time for the state to catch up with the times, get rid of the fax machines and give administrators the modern tools they need to better serve Maryland taxpayers.

Another improvement would be to reduce the red tape surrounding car insurance by making it easier for new residents to remain with their longtime auto insurer. Such a move is a no-brainer as the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area is a transient one, with people frequently moving in and out of the tri-state area.

Opening up the auto insurance market in this way would help reduce a lot of the confusion surrounding “uninsured” motorist fines and improve taxpayers’ experience with the MVA.

The upside, if these fixes are implemented, is that these solutions would reward every licensed Marylander, not just a select few. This is a far better alternative to making people endure long wait times and issuing questionable “uninsured” fines to working-class residents simply trying to navigate an agency so archaic that employees and taxpayers still battle phone queues and fax machines.

It’s beyond time for a shiny new Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, buffed and waxed with an engine that purrs like a kitten, instead of one that tosses the book at licensed, working-class Marylanders who are simply doing their best to sputter along.

Carolyn A. Bolton is a content specialist and former newspaper reporter based in Alexandria, Virginia. Follow her on Twitter @carbolton.