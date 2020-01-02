Quantcast

Judge: Ex-Catholic schools official accused of theft in Md. improperly charged

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman January 2, 2020

COLLEGE PARK — A federal judge threw out criminal charges against a former Roman Catholic schools administrator accused of embezzling nearly $45,000 from the Archdiocese of Washington, ruling that prosecutors improperly charged him in Maryland. No reasonable juror could conclude "by a preponderance of the evidence" that Maryland was the proper venue for Kenneth Gaughan to ...

