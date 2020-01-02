Quantcast

Law Department official backs city’s anti-gag order measure

By: Louis Krauss January 2, 2020

Outside Baltimore City Hall on New Year's Day, advocates, city officials and mayoral candidates took turns reading accounts of police brutality from victims who requested anonymity out of fear that they would lose settlement money by breaking nondisparagement agreements with the city. Speaking to more than 40 advocates and victims of police brutality, Deputy City Solicitor ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo