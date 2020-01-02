Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — Jan. 2, 2020

By: hopekeller January 2, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Criminal Law; DUI: Where driver was cited for DUI after being found sleeping in his car, Administrative Law Judge erred when she found that driver was using car as a shelter and was not driving or attempting to drive it because, by failing to determine whether police officer had reasonable grounds to ...

