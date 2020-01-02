Loyola University Maryland honors 2019 Business Leader of the Year

Marilyn Duker, the CEO of Brightview Senior Living, stands with the Rev. Brian Linnane, S.J., president of Loyola University Maryland at Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management’s 2019 Business Leader of the Year Dinner. Duker was honored as the school’s business leader of the year. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
From left, Tony Moag, chief operating officer of Whiting-Turner Contracting Company; Jim Sellinger, chancellor of education with the Archdiocese of Baltimore; and Toby Buzzuto, president and CEO of The Buzzuto Group, attended Loyola University Maryland Sellinger School of Business and Management’s 2019 Business Leader of the Year Dinner. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
From left, Ryan Gallagher, executive director at J.P. Morgan; JoEllyn Powel, senior treasury management officer with J.P. Morgan; and Chris Lowney, author and vice chair of the board at CommonSpirit Health, get together for a photo. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
Lauren Gamble, left, greater Maryland region president with PNC Bank, poses for a photo with Tyler Tate, president of Lewis Contractors, at Loyola University Maryland Sellinger School of Business and Management’s 2019 Business Leader of the Year Dinner. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
From left, Andrew Michael, group manager in commercial banking with M&T Bank; Michael Mansfield, executive director of financial aid at Loyola University Maryland; and Frances Wright, vice president at M&T Bank, enjoy their time at Loyola University Maryland Sellinger School of Business and Management’s 2019 Business Leader of the Year Dinner. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
Marilyn Duker, the CEO of Brightview Senior Living, speaks to the guests during Loyola University Maryland Sellinger School of Business and Management’s 2019 Business Leader of the Year Dinner. Duker was honored as this year’s business leader. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
he Rev. Brian Linnane, S.J., president of Loyola University Maryland, welcomes guests to the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore for the Sellinger School of Business and Management’s 2019 Business Leader of the Year Dinner. (Photo by Larry Canner Photography)
Loyola University Maryland welcomed guests to the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore Nov. 21 for its annual 2019 Business Leader of the Year from the Sellinger School of Business and Management.
Marilynn Duker, CEO at Brightview Senior Living, was honored at the event as this year’s top business leader. The award honors business executives who embody Loyola’s Jesuit commitment to community and service in the leadership of their organization.
In her role as CEO, Duker directs strategies for operations and long-term growth of the business. Duker joined Brightview Senior Living in 1982, which was then known as the Shelter Group. She began her career as a developer and has been involved in every phase of the company’s operations and growth.
Duker serves on the Mercy Health Systems Board of Trustees, the University of Maryland at Baltimore BioPark Corporation Board of Directors, the College of Wooster’s Board of Trustees, and the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing (NIC) Operator Advisory Board. She is a graduate of the Greater Baltimore Committee LEADERship Program.
Loyola has honored a Business Leader of the Year since 1983, recognizing those whose vision, dedicated effort and singular commitment to the highest ideals of business have distinguished them and their organizations as among the very best in the nation. More than 800 executives and managers from Maryland’s most prestigious public, private and nonprofit organizations attend the event each year.
