Loyola University Maryland honors 2019 Business Leader of the Year

Loyola University Maryland welcomed guests to the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore Nov. 21 for its annual 2019 Business Leader of the Year from the Sellinger School of Business and Management.

Marilynn Duker, CEO at Brightview Senior Living, was honored at the event as this year’s top business leader. The award honors business executives who embody Loyola’s Jesuit commitment to community and service in the leadership of their organization.

In her role as CEO, Duker directs strategies for operations and long-term growth of the business. Duker joined Brightview Senior Living in 1982, which was then known as the Shelter Group. She began her career as a developer and has been involved in every phase of the company’s operations and growth.

Duker serves on the Mercy Health Systems Board of Trustees, the University of Maryland at Baltimore BioPark Corporation Board of Directors, the College of Wooster’s Board of Trustees, and the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing (NIC) Operator Advisory Board. She is a graduate of the Greater Baltimore Committee LEADERship Program.

Loyola has honored a Business Leader of the Year since 1983, recognizing those whose vision, dedicated effort and singular commitment to the highest ideals of business have distinguished them and their organizations as among the very best in the nation. More than 800 executives and managers from Maryland’s most prestigious public, private and nonprofit organizations attend the event each year.

