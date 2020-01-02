Quantcast

Police: Man who killed dog claimed he was Jesus Christ

By: Associated Press January 2, 2020

OCEAN CITY — A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than five months in jail for killing his dog. Police said the man had claimed he was Jesus Christ and had sent the canine to heaven. The Daily Times reported Tuesday that Joseph Cryer pleaded guilty in late December to aggravated animal cruelty. The Ocean City man ...

