Among Maryland’s new laws: minimum wage, rape kit testing

By: Associated Press January 2, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's minimum wage is rising to $11 an hour. The increase from $10.10 is one of the state's new laws that took effect Wednesday. The minimum wage for companies with 15 or more employees will have future increases over the next several years and reach $15 in 2025. The wage for companies with 14 or fewer ...

