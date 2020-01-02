Quantcast

Report: Baltimore metro office leasing, sales sharply down

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 2, 2020

The office market in the Baltimore metro area generally held steady, but leasing slowed dramatically in 2019, according to a report from Newmark Knight Frank. In its fourth-quarter market analysis NKF found a small increase in asking rents and stable vacancy in the region's office market. The area's absorption of space significantly dropped from 614,126 square ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo