Union Hospital finalizes affiliation with Delaware health system

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 2, 2020

Union Hospital of Cecil County is officially a part of Wilmington, Delaware-based ChristianaCare, finalizing an affiliation originally announced in June. Union joins ChristianaCare as the third hospital in its system and the first hospital outside of Delaware. The hospital will be known as ChristianaCare, Union Hospital. The Union Hospital system, including its related facilities, will be ...

