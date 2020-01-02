Quantcast

Wisconsin conservatives seek to purge voters immediately

By: Associated Press Scott Bauer January 2, 2020

MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm on Thursday asked a judge to find the Wisconsin Elections Commission in contempt and impose $12,000 a day in fines until it immediately purges more than 200,000 voters from the rolls, a move Democrats are fighting in the key battleground state. A judge last month ordered the purge of ...

