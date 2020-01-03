F3 Tech hosts daylong saltwater intrusion symposium

Mike Thielke, left, executive director at the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and Mike Arntz, community liaison for Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., shake hands at the F³ Tech symposium. (Photo courtesy of F³ Tech Accelerator)
F³ Tech Accelerator, a program supporting agriculture and aquaculture startups in Maryland with the Easton-based Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center, welcomed guests Nov. 22 to the Belcher Pavillion at Anne Arundel Medical Center for a symposium to address the impact of saltwater intrusion on agriculture.
The event brought together experts in the field from Delaware, Maryland and North Carolina to share insights and begin to collectively work together to determine both the challenges and possible solutions to this important environmental issue.
Panelists included Dr. Kate Tully, assistant professor of agricultural ecology at the University of Maryland; Paul Ulanch, executive director of the Crop Commercialization Program at the North Carolina Biotechnology Center; Christine Conn, Ph.D., director of the Office of Science and Stewardship, Chesapeake and Coastal Service, with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources; Barrett Ersek, CEO and founder of Holganix LLC; Jason Dubow, manager of resource conservation at the Maryland Department of Planning – Annapolis; Dr. Eric Edwards, assistant professor of agricultural and resource economics at North Carolina State University; Kate McClure, Ph.D., a coastal climate specialist with the University of Maryland Sea Grant Extension Program, Wye Research & Education Center; Dr. Steven McNulty, USDA professor of forestry and natural resources at North Carolina State University and director of the USDA Southeast Regional Climate Hub; and Dr. Jarrod Miller, assistant professor and extension specialist in agronomy at the University of Delaware.
