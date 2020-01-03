ADVERTISEMENT

FULL-TIME LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin and White

Our family law department is looking for a personable and enthusiastic full-time litigation associate. Ideal candidate will be organized and have knowledge of divorce and family law with ability to handle cases from beginning to end with moderate supervision. Responsibilities and duties will include drafting pleadings, motions, and correspondence; legal writing and research; drafting and preparation of discovery (all facets); witness interviews; trial preparation; court appearances for conferences, hearings and trials; and direct client contact. Maryland Bar required. Compensation commensurate with experience. Benefits include 401k, Health Insurance, and Parking. Please send cover letter, resume, brief writing sample, and compensation requirements.

