Gaines sentenced to 6 months in prison on wire fraud charge

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 3, 2020

Former Del. Tawanna Gaines has been sentenced to 6 months in federal prison on a count of wire fraud. Additionally, Gaines was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, including two months of home detention, and she was ordered to pay restitution of more than $22,565.  As a result of her guilty plea, she has lost ...

