LITIGATION ASSOCIATES

The Baltimore office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith seeks attorneys to join our diverse litigation defense practice, focusing on professional liability, medical malpractice, employment, and general liability defense. Opportunities exist for both experienced litigation attorneys at the partner level, who are capable of independently handing a litigation caseload, as well as, litigation attorneys at the associate level with 2-5 years of civil litigation experience. MD license required, and DC and/or VA license, a plus. Must have excellent writing and oral communication skills, and the ability and drive to work independently. Motion practice and deposition experience preferred. Competitive salary and benefits.

Please submit cover letter with salary requirements and resume, to:

