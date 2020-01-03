Quantcast

Maryland bill would ban family serving as campaign treasurer

By: Associated Press Brian Witte January 3, 2020

A measure banning a family member from serving as a legislative candidate's campaign treasurer will be introduced in Maryland, the state's House speaker said Thursday, after a former lawmaker and her daughter pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud for improper use of campaign funds last year.

