Richmond Fed president: Uncertainty, the unknown are biggest economic risks

The biggest threats to the economy could be uncertainty and the unexpected, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond told Maryland bankers Friday.

Businesses just want to know the rules and that would be the best thing for the economy amid fears of an economic slowdown or a recession, Thomas I. Harkin said at the Maryland Bankers Association First Friday Economic Outlook Forum.

“In my view, the biggest boost to our economy would come from lessening the uncertainty and lowering the volume,” Harkin said.

He outlined risks, including trade uncertainty, regulatory uncertainty, geopolitical challenges and domestic politics.

Barkin also pointed to recent events that helped to reduce uncertainty, including the recent election in the United Kingdom that could help resolve Brexit; the passage of the USMCA trade deal; and progress toward a trade deal with China.

Some indicators during the second half of 2019 pointed toward a potential recession, or at least an economic slowdown. GDP growth slowed, the yield curve was inverted and manufacturing declined significantly as a share of GDP.

But Harkin also noted strong points. He said that while GDP growth has slowed it is a natural consequence of a strong labor market.

“Economic growth depends on how many people are working and how productive they are. That means the economy can only grow as quickly as workforce growth plus productivity growth,” he said. “To me, the current numbers suggest we’re converging to normal levels rather than underperforming.”

Consumer spending has also been strong, with rising home sales and car sales, Harkin said.

“The upshot is that the economy is growing at about the rate we would expect it to grow,” he said.

Just as big a risk as the uncertainty could be the unexpected, Harkin said. He highlighted the causes of past recessions, including Federal Reserve policies in the 1980s and the subprime mortgage crisis that preceded the late 2000s recession.

“There’s always the possibility of a ‘heart attack,’ or shock, perhaps caused by global risks,” he said, listing concerns like the escalation of hostilities with Iran or a collapse of international economies. “Another area where regulators lack full visibility is cybersecurity, and these risks keep me up at night, too.”

