US starts sending asylum-seekers back to Mexico

By: Associated Press Astrid Galvan and Christopher Sherman January 3, 2020

PHOENIX — The U.S. government on Thursday began sending asylum-seekers back to Nogales, Mexico, to await court hearings that will be scheduled roughly 350 miles away in Juarez, Mexico. U.S. authorities are expanding a program known as Remain in Mexico, which requires tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to wait out their immigration court hearings in Mexico. ...

