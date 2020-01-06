Brian Bynion | CFG Bank

Brian Bynion was appointed senior vice president with CFG Bank.

Bynion will be responsible for increasing the bank’s annual loan growth and deposits as well as partnering with other industry and market leaders to efficiently deliver products to mutual clients.

Bynion joined CFG Bank in September 2019. He has extensive experience in credit, client management and business development throughout the mid-Atlantic region. He also has expertise in budgeting, forecasting and interpreting financial statements.

Prior to joining CFG Bank, Bynion served as vice president and team lead for M&T Bank and Fulton Bank where he managed commercial banking teams in Maryland and Delaware and became well versed in commercial loan structuring, merchant card and treasury products. Additionally, he was the director of global credit operations for Sylvan Learning Systems, where he traveled extensively and handled responsibilities surrounding mergers and acquisitions.

With an MBA from The College of William and Mary, Bynion currently serves on the boards of several nonprofits within Maryland, including his church, Saint Margaret’s Church in Bel Air.

