Bromo Tower arts district tabs new leader

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 6, 2020

Emily Breiter, who formerly produced events and worked in business engagement for the Downtown Partnership, has been tabbed to lead Baltimore's Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Breiter takes over as executive director at a time when downtown's long-beleaguered Westside neighborhood, which includes the Bromo district, has shown signs of turning a corner with new investments, ...

