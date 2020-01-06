Emily Arneson | Kennedy Krieger

Emily Arneson was named director of government relations with Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Arneson will advance the interests and mission of the Institute through local, state and federal government affairs. She will also assist with the establishment and maintenance of corporate strategies, policies and plans, to align with government laws, regulations and standards.

With more than 10 years of experience in government affairs and policy, Arneson is known for her dedication, precise execution, and ability to advocate successfully in fluctuating legislative environments. Her most recent position was as a government relations consultant with Alexander & Cleaver in Annapolis. Prior to her position at Alexander & Cleaver, Arneson served as the assistant director of policy and government affairs at the Maryland Department of Commerce.

