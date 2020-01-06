Quantcast

Kate A. Allen | Mercy Personal Physicians

By: Daily Record Staff January 6, 2020

allen-kate-mercy-personal-physiciansKate A. Allen, CRNP, joined Mercy Personal Physicians at Glen Burnie, a satellite primary/specialty care site of Mercy Medical Center.

Allen is a certified nurse practitioner with more than 18 years of experience. She has a special interest in women’s health and offers routine evaluations, general wellness exams and health education.

She received a Master of Science in nursing (adult nurse practitioner) from the University of Maryland School of Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

