Maryland towns gear up to fight proposed high-speed train

By: Associated Press January 6, 2020

Residents, civic associations and local governments in Maryland counties that would be crossed by a proposed high-speed, magnetic levitation train linking Baltimore and Washington say they are weighing options to fight the plan.

