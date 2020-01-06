Quantcast

Towson-based lawyer David Irwin joins Kramon & Graham

By: Louis Krauss January 6, 2020

Towson attorney David Irwin has joined Kramon & Graham, P.A. after having run his own firm for more than 30 years. He is now of counsel to the Baltimore law firm. A Baltimore native who attended the Gilman School and Cornell University before graduating from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in ...

