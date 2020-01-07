Quantcast

1840 murder trial left moral, ethical issues in its wake

By: Paul Mark Sandler January 7, 2020

Come with me in your mind’s eye to London, England, May 6, 1840. There in the heart of the Mayfield District lived Lord William Russell. On that particular morning, he did not awake. The maid discovered him in bed, with his throat cut from ear to ear. Shock waves raced throughout London, as news of ...

