Casey L. Cirner, Emily A. Higgs, Stephen P. Ramaley, Veronica D. Jackson, Alexander P. Creticos, Joshua F. Kahn, Corenia Riley Burlingame and Dawna J. Steelman | Miles & Stockbridge

Miles & Stockbridge elected eight new principals from practices across the firm’s business and litigation departments.

By practice group, the new principals are Casey L. Cirner (Commercial and Business Litigation); Emily A. Higgs and Stephen P. Ramaley (Corporate, Securities & Tax); Veronica D. Jackson (Labor, Employment, Benefits & Immigration); Alexander P. Creticos and Joshua F. Kahn (Products Liability & Mass Torts); Corenia Riley Burlingame and Dawna J. Steelman (Real Estate & Transactional Finance).

