Louis Ebert | Rosenberg Martin

Louis Ebert, a partner at Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, was named the firm’s pro bono chair.

Ebert formerly was co-chair of RMG’s Creditors’ Rights department.

The firm’s expanded commitment to providing pro-bono legal services will provide Baltimore area residents, who cannot afford legal services, access to a seasoned professional, with the additional resources of attorneys at RMG. Ebert plans to focus on a broad focus of public interest matters including litigation involving discrimination matters.

Ebert will work closely with many Baltimore organizations which offer pro bono services such as Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland, the Public Justice Center and the Homeless Persons Representation Project.

