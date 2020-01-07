Quantcast

Maryland’s top lobbyists totaled nearly $15 million in 2019 reporting period

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 7, 2020

Ten lobbyists reported client fees of nearly $15 million last year, the Maryland State Ethics Commission reports. The combined reported earnings for the top 10 accounted for more than $3 of every $10 reported earned by all Annapolis lobbyists reporting total client payments of at least $50,000. Overall, 174 registered lobbyists reported earning $50,000 or more for ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo