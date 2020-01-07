Quantcast

McConnell: GOP will start impeachment trial, delay witnesses

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Alan Fram January 7, 2020

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has the votes to start President Donald Trump's impeachment trial as soon as Speaker Nancy Pelosi releases the documents, winning support from GOP senators to postpone a decision on calling witnesses. McConnell could launch the third impeachment trial in the nation's history this week if Pelosi ...

