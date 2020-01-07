Quantcast

Md. students ask regents to make Election Day a holiday

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 7, 2020

A panel of students urged the University System of Maryland Board of Regents to consider making Election Day a systemwide holiday to encourage greater civic engagement among students. “Please consider establishing Election Day as a holiday for all USM students,” Jonathan Townes, a Towson University student, told the board’s Education Policy and Student Life Committee Tuesday. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo