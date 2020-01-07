Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Md. poll: Crime tops issues, Hogan wildly popular (still)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 7, 2020

As lawmakers return to Annapolis, a  plurality of Marylanders say crime is the top issue in the state and more than 7 in 10 say they approve of the job performance of Gov. Larry Hogan, according to a new poll released by Gonzales Research & Media services. Statewide, 31% of those surveyed say that crime tops ...

