An ethics spat in Annapolis

Hogan urged tougher rules for lawmakers; now some want to explore his business deals

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 8, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday dismissed questions about his private financial dealings as a non-story even as some lawmakers say they would like to review how the second-term Republican's interests may dovetail with decisions made on transportation projects. The governor's sharp rebuke came a days after a new report was published alleging Hogan's real estate ...

