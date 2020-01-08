Quantcast

Ex-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein joins King & Spalding

By: Louis Krauss January 8, 2020

Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has joined King & Spalding LLC as a partner, the firm announced Wednesday. He will work from the Atlanta-based firm's Washington office. Rosenstein, who resigned from the Department of Justice in April 2019, joins a team of other well-known former DOJ members, including former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally ...

