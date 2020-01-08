Quantcast

Business Buzz

The Daily Record's business blog

Hogan asks Frosh to sue Pa., EPA over bay cleanup efforts

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer January 8, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan has directed Attorney General Brian Frosh to pursue litigation against Pennsylvania and the Environmental Protection Agency over Pennsylvania’s plan to clean up the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Hogan believes the EPA will not force Pennsylvania to meet its requirements under the state’s Watershed Improvement Plan.  “In an evaluation of the (Watershed Improvement Plan) released in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo