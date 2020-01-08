Quantcast

Hogan, new legislative leaders debate education funding

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 8, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Just hours before the opening of the 2020 Maryland General Assembly session, Gov. Larry Hogan set the stage for a showdown with the legislature's new leaders over their proposed $4 billion per year program to improve public school education in the state. "Increasing education in Maryland we all agree on," Hogan said Wednesday morning. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo