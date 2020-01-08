Quantcast

Md. black caucus takes new tactic for minority licensees in cannabis industry

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 8, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Members of the Legislative Black Caucus called for eliminating caps on licenses to grow and process medical marijuana in an effort to bring minority owners into a program that has struggled to do so since its inception. The proposal, detailed in a Wednesday news conference, is considered a top priority for the growing caucus ...

