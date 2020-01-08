Quantcast

Judge weighs bid to stop Trump’s refugee resettlement limit

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman January 8, 2020

A federal judge on Wednesday pressed a government lawyer to explain why President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing state and local governments to reject refugees, questioning whether the change was politically motivated.

