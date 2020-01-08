VOACC opens new donation Resource Center

From left, Jayson Williams, president and CEO of MD Strategic Consulting; Russ Snyder, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Carolinas; and Heather Campbell, field representative for the office of U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., attended the opening of VOA’s donation Resource Center. (Photo courtesy of VOA Chesapeake & Carolinas)
From left, Alexandra Shaw, senior manager with Good360; Linell Fall and Serigne Fall, both with St. Vincent DePaul Society; and Michael Price, director of corporate partnerships with Good360, pose for a photo. (Photo courtesy of VOA Chesapeake & Carolinas)
Volunteers of America CEO and President Russell Snyder delivers remarks at the opening of Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas’ new Resource Center. (Photo courtesy of VOA Chesapeake & Carolinas)
From left, Heather Campbell, field representative for the office of U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Mizi Bernard, chief of staff for Del. J. Sandy Bartlett, D-Anne Arundel; Matthew Connelly, CEO of Good360; Russell Snyder, CEO and president of Volunteers of America; Dr. Sharon Jones-Eversley, an associate professor at Towson University; Alvin Nichols, a board member with Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas; Stephen Samuel, senior director of VOA; and Meshelle Johnson, constituent services representative with the office of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the new donation Resource Center for VOACC. (Photo courtesy of VOA Chesapeake & Carolinas)
Matt Connelly, the CEO of Good360, talks to the crowd during the ceremony marking the opening of the new donation Resource Center for Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas. (Photo courtesy of VOA Chesapeake & Carolinas)
The new donation Resource Center was developed in partnership with national nonprofit Good360 to make high-quality products available to nonprofit organizations across the region for a nominal annual membership fee. (Photo courtesy of VOA Chesapeake & Carolinas)
Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) opened a 12,500-square-foot in-kind donation Resource Center Dec. 5 in Linthicum.
The new center at 821 Oregon Ave., Suite N was developed in partnership with national nonprofit Good360 to make high-quality products available to nonprofit organizations across the region for a nominal annual membership fee.
Organizations who become members of the center will have access to a wide variety of items including apparel, personal care, toys, office supplies, electronics, sporting goods, and household supplies, to name just a few. Membership allows nonprofits to browse and select donations both in-person at the center as well as through an online portal.
The center will be launched in partnership with Good360, a global firm dealing in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, which provided a financial investment as well as strategy and operational support. The center will receive large and frequent donations of new and like-new goods from both regional and national retailers and brands, all via Good360. VOACC initiated the project to help nonprofit organizations provide direct relief to people in need and to help organizations save money that can be redirected to supporting programs and services.
Good360 received a $1 million grant from the Walmart Foundation to help fund two new regional operating centers for donated goods, one being the Baltimore location. With more than 40 million Americans living below the poverty line and 7.6 million among the working poor, the creation of the Baltimore Resource Center will be able to help supply goods to those in need.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.