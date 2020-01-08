VOACC opens new donation Resource Center

Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas (VOACC) opened a 12,500-square-foot in-kind donation Resource Center Dec. 5 in Linthicum.

The new center at 821 Oregon Ave., Suite N was developed in partnership with national nonprofit Good360 to make high-quality products available to nonprofit organizations across the region for a nominal annual membership fee.

Organizations who become members of the center will have access to a wide variety of items including apparel, personal care, toys, office supplies, electronics, sporting goods, and household supplies, to name just a few. Membership allows nonprofits to browse and select donations both in-person at the center as well as through an online portal.

The center will be launched in partnership with Good360, a global firm dealing in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, which provided a financial investment as well as strategy and operational support. The center will receive large and frequent donations of new and like-new goods from both regional and national retailers and brands, all via Good360. VOACC initiated the project to help nonprofit organizations provide direct relief to people in need and to help organizations save money that can be redirected to supporting programs and services.

Good360 received a $1 million grant from the Walmart Foundation to help fund two new regional operating centers for donated goods, one being the Baltimore location. With more than 40 million Americans living below the poverty line and 7.6 million among the working poor, the creation of the Baltimore Resource Center will be able to help supply goods to those in need.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.