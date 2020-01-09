Franklin & Prokopik attorneys | Super Lawyers

Four attorneys from Franklin & Prokopik were included in Maryland’s 2020 Super Lawyers and nine were selected as 2020 Rising Stars.

Recognized as 2020 Super Lawyers were principals Tamara Goorevitz (Transportation), John Handscomb (Workers’ Compensation), Maija Jackson (Workers’ Compensation), Angela Garcia Kozlowski (Workers’ Compensation).

Chosen as Rising Stars were Imoh Akpan (Civil Litigation: Defense), John Archibald (Workers’ Compensation), Michael Bennett (Workers’ Compensation), Renee Bowen (Transportation), Heather Rice (Personal Injury General: Defense). Ellen Stewart (Civil Litigation: Defense), James Temple III, Patrick Toohey (Civil Litigation: Defense) and Antonio Troese (Workers’ Compensation).

