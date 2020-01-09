Quantcast

Miller’s pledge to recede into Senate background lasts 1 day

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 9, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's Senate president emeritus Thursday called on lawmakers to focus more on crime, comparing the situation in Baltimore to ancient Rome. Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., D-Calvert and Prince George's, expressed concern for the continuing rise of violent crime in Baltimore. From his new seat near the back of the Senate chamber, he ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo