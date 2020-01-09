Quantcast

Rosenberg Martin Greenberg creates dedicated pro bono spot

By: Louis Krauss January 9, 2020

Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP has announced that senior counsel Louis J. Ebert has moved into the role of pro bono chair, a new part-time position. Describing his new job as a semi-retirement gift from the Baltimore law firm, Ebert, who most recently served as co-chair of the firm’s creditors’ rights department, said he’s dreamed of focusing ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo