BRYAN JAVIER AQUICE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statements to police Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Charles County, Bryan Javier Aquice was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, multiple counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a crime ...

