Quantcast

High court weighs when convict’s name goes on sex offender registry

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 10, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- Attorneys for a convicted human trafficker and for the state grappled at Maryland’s top court Friday with whether a person’s name can be placed on the state’s Sex Offender Registry for a crime against a child when the individual’s conviction at trial or by plea agreement did not state that the victim was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo