January 10, 2020

LEGAL ASSISTANT

BaldwinLaw LLC seeks an experienced litigation assistant. Candidate should be well-organized; detail oriented; able to multi-task; and technology savvy. The candidate should possess the ability to perform various legal and administrative tasks to include document prep, document management, e-filing, calendaring, time entry/billing, opening/closing client matters, meeting/conference scheduling, and other special legal assistant/paralegal projects.

Please e-mail resume to:

