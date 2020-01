ADVERTISEMENT

LITIGATION ATTORNEY

Mid-size general practice law firm located in Bowie, Maryland is hiring an attorney with 2+ years of litigation experience to support senior attorneys. Position requires significant client contact, superior communication abilities, writing, research and organizational skills. If interested, please send resume, writing sample and references to bowielawfirm@aol.com .

