Quantcast

NORTEL MAURICE CLAYTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 10, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statements to police Nortel Clayton, appellant, was arrested and charged, in the Circuit Court for Howard County, with various crimes following a robbery that occurred at a Dollar Plus Store. Prior to trial, appellant filed a motion to suppress statements he made during an interview with the police. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo