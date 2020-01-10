Quantcast

Pittman ramps up Anne Arundel County environmental regulations

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 10, 2020

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said his administration is stepping up enforcement of county laws intended to reduce water runoff and protect forest land at county construction sites. The county issued so-called "Blue Notices" on Friday that it intends to stringently enforce existing regulations monitoring construction sites for sediment control violations as well as aggressively ...

